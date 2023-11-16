Candlelight vigil held in Cape Girardeau to remember victims of unsolved murders

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization in Cape Girardeau held a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of unsolved murders in the area.

Family, friends and community members came together at 500 S. Frederick St. Wednesday night to honor the memory of loved ones lost to gun violence.

The event was organized by Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please, or S.N.A.P., who is on a mission to bring attention to these unsolved murders.

Leslie Washington, with Moms Demand Action, says it’s important to come together and help each other get through difficult times like this.

”I’m praying for those families that have been impacted by senseless gun violence and any other acts of crime that was committed towards them,” Washington said. “The holidays are around the corner, so it’s difficult for most families that have lost loved ones to kind of celebrate and be happy because their loved one is not sitting at the table, they’re not playing games with that loved one, they’re not laughing and talking and eating that good, yummy, feel-good home-cooked foods.”

Those who attended the vigil remembered the victims lost through songs and prayer for the families impacted.

Felice Patton, founder and CEO of S.N.A.P., says events like this are important for families--including her own.

”It’s important that these families know that they’re not forgotten--they’re gone, but not forgotten. So we have a lot of people families who are hurting actually because it’s unsolved,” Patton said. “So, until that is unsolved, then there’s a hole in their heart and I felt the same way for about two and a half years, but I have been healed by the grace of God, but I want to help others.”

Patton says her son was murdered eight years ago today.

The organization says they are hopeful the vigil will help keep the unsolved cases in the public eye.

