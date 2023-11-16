$50K Powerball ticket sold in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Cape Girardeau.

According to the release from the Missouri Lottery, the ticket was bought at Acee’s Neighborhood Market on Perryville Road.

This was the Oct. 28 drawing. The winning numbers were 14, 24, 50, 59 and 64, with a Powerball number of 2.

The woman’s ticket matched four of the five whiteball numbers, plus the Powerball.

