4 bank robbery suspects out of Iowa taken into custody in Piedmont
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) - Four robbery suspects were taken into custody after leading officers on a chase in Wayne County, Missouri.
According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers were trying to apprehend several suspects in connection with a bank robbery in Iowa. The vehicle led them on a chase in Wayne County before it crashed in Piedmont and the suspects ran.
Sgt. Parrott say four suspects were apprehended.
