Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

4 bank robbery suspects out of Iowa taken into custody in Piedmont

Four bank robbery suspects out of Iowa were taken into custody after leading officers on a...
Four bank robbery suspects out of Iowa were taken into custody after leading officers on a chase in Wayne County, Missouri.(Kenny Wilkins/viewer submitted)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) - Four robbery suspects were taken into custody after leading officers on a chase in Wayne County, Missouri.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers were trying to apprehend several suspects in connection with a bank robbery in Iowa. The vehicle led them on a chase in Wayne County before it crashed in Piedmont and the suspects ran.

Sgt. Parrott say four suspects were apprehended.

Four bank robbery suspects out of Iowa were taken into custody after leading officers on a chase through Wayne County, Mo. that ended in a crash in Piedmont.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dazarrion Easton, 19, of East Prairie, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, armed...
Court documents: Man shot, killed in Sikeston in connection with marijuana sale
Lindsey Limbaugh posted bond on Wednesday, Nov. 15 and was released from jail.
Kelly School Dist. teacher accused of having sexual contact with student bonds out of jail
Two people were killed after a plane crashed into a solar farm in Union City, Tennessee...
Plane that crashed in Union City, Tenn. killing 2 registered to Minnesota company
Friday, October 1 is a day hundreds of people in Stoddard County won’t forget. Around 700...
Ripple effects of Dexter Tyson plant shutdown being felt across southeast Mo.
FILE -- Iain Armitage, front left, of "Young Sheldon" answers a question as executive...
‘Young Sheldon’ ending after 7 seasons; series finale to air in 2024

Latest News

If you shop at the Cape Girardeau Walmart Supercenter, you'll soon have the opportunity to help...
Cape Girardeau Walmart to hold Thanksgiving food drive
A man was critically injured after being hit by a car on Thursday morning, November 16.
Marion, Ill. man critically injured after being hit by car on E. DeYoung St.
If you shop at the Cape Girardeau Walmart Supercenter, you'll soon have the opportunity to help...
Donate food at Walmart for SEMO Food Bank in Cape Girardeau
If you're hoping to put up a Christmas tree after Thanksgiving, the Knights of Columbus 1055 in...
Knights of Columbus 1055 annual tree sale in Paducah