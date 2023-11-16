Heartland Votes
$20K reward offered for information regarding poacher of bull elk in Shannon County, Mo.

A bull elk was left killed near Klepzig Mill in Shannon County, Missouri this past weekend.
A bull elk was left killed near Klepzig Mill in Shannon County, Missouri this past weekend.(MDC)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A bull elk was left killed near Klepzig Mill in Shannon County, Missouri this past weekend.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking for the public’s help as they search for who illegally killed and left the adult bull elk. A local deer hunter found and reported the animal’s location to the MDC.

Shannon County Conservation Agent Brad Hadley found the elk over the opening weekend of Missouri’s firearms deer season, November 11 and Nov. 12. Hadley says the entire animal was left in the field. The carcass was then transported to MDC’s Central Regional Office and Conservation Research Center in Columbia, Mo. for necropsy.

Missouri’s Operation Game Thief (OGT) is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the poacher that shot the elk.

“Poaching is stealing valued wildlife resources from all Missourians, and must be stopped,” said OGT Board Chair Jim Kent. “We are offering this reward with the intent of finding those responsible and holding them accountable.”

Call the Missouri OGT at (800) 392-1111 if you have any information about this investigation. Callers may remain anonymous.

