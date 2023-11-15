Heartland Votes
Tree lighting ceremony in Carbondale set for Nov. 30

FILE PHOTOS: The Carbondale community tree will be lit nightly at 5 p.m. throughout the holiday season.(Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A tree lighting ceremony will be November 30 in the Carbondale Town Square Pavilion.

According to a release from the city, the ceremony will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The community tree will be lit nightly at 5 p.m. throughout the holiday season.

Organizers will also be collecting donations for the Carbondale Police Department’s Coats for Kids Drive. You can donate new coats for children ages 1-8 years old.

