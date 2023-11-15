Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

A Taylor Swift-themed cruise sets sail next year

Marvelous Mouse Travels is teaming up with Royal Caribbean for a Taylor Swift-themed cruise in...
Marvelous Mouse Travels is teaming up with Royal Caribbean for a Taylor Swift-themed cruise in 2024.(AP Photos/Chris Pizzello/Gene J. Puskar)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Swifties, get ready for the ultimate vacation.

Marvelous Mouse Travels is teaming up with Royal Caribbean for a Taylor Swift-themed cruise in 2024.

The four-night, five-day cruise will set sail on Oct. 21, 2024, from Miami and travel to the Bahamas on the Allure of the Seas.

Swift happens to be performing for three nights in Miami on Oct. 18-20 on The Eras Tour, making the cruise the perfect addition to any fan experience after seeing her show.

“Join us as we celebrate all things Taylor, make new friends, dress up in our favorite eras, trade friendship bracelets, and enjoy everything this amazing ship has to offer!” the cruise’s website reads.

The cruise is a fan-sponsored event and not affiliated with Swift herself.

According to the cruise website, guests can expect Swift-themed cocktails, dance parties, karaoke, trivia, and nightly eras outfits.

There will even be friendship bracelet swapping!

Staterooms start at $1,573. Tickets are selling quickly, so get yours here now.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dazarrion Easton, 19, of East Prairie, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, armed...
Court documents: Man shot, killed in Sikeston in connection with marijuana sale
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Two men were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Jackson County late Sunday night,...
2 seriously injured in rollover crash
A woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Madison County,...
62-year-old woman flown to St. Louis hospital after crash near Fredericktown, Mo.
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say

Latest News

FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
Biden, Xi hold first talks in a year. Global conflicts, fentanyl and stable ties top their agenda
Robert E. Crimo Jr., leaves the Lake County Courthouse after pleading guilty Monday, Nov. 6,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect turns himself in to begin jail sentence
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
Senate looks to speed ahead on temporary funding to avert government shutdown through the holidays
FILE - Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security...
Key US spy tool will lapse at year’s end unless Congress and the White House can cut a deal
A bull in Australia charged an officer responding to a livestock truck crash.
Escaped bull charges, stomps officer at site of livestock truck rollover