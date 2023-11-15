Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Self-proclaimed ‘sassy’ 103-year-old says beautiful women keep him going

Sporting a new, temporary hairdo for his 103rd birthday, Ed Hendrickson held court at the celebration put on by his assisted living home. (Source: WABI)
By Brittany McHatten and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A man in Maine is proving that you’re never too old to shake things up.

Sporting a new, temporary hairdo for his 103rd birthday, Ed Hendrickson held court at the celebration put on by his assisted living home.

“I just wake up sassy,” Hendrickson said with a laugh.

He shared silly and serious advice for anyone who wants to follow in his footsteps.

Henrickson said “the love of beautiful women” keeps him going day-to-day.

“I don’t overdo it as far as walking and running and hiking, but I do it,” Hendrickson said. “I think that’s the best thing, is just to keep moving. The minute you stop, you slow down too fast.”

Hendrickson was surrounded by thousands of cards for his birthday, an effort organized by fellow U.S. Navy veteran Joy Asuncion.

“Just imagine everybody sitting down and writing a little card. A lot of the cards are from little kids. Those are the cutest cards,” Hendrickson said.

As the cards pour in, it’s been the surprise of a lifetime. A life that Hendrickson plans to continue for years to come.

“I plan on at least another 10 years. I’m not sure how I’m going to do it, but I’ll find a way,” he said with a smile.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dazarrion Easton, 19, of East Prairie, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, armed...
Court documents: Man shot, killed in Sikeston in connection with marijuana sale
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Two men were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Jackson County late Sunday night,...
2 seriously injured in rollover crash
A woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Madison County,...
62-year-old woman flown to St. Louis hospital after crash near Fredericktown, Mo.
A man from Blytheville, Arkansas was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in...
60-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Dunklin County

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
Vote on tentative contract with General Motors too close to call as more tallies are reported
Former President Donald Trump arrives at the UFC 295 mixed martial arts event Saturday, Nov....
Trump abandons his bid to move his New York hush-money criminal case from state to federal court
Two people were killed after a plane crashed into a solar farm in Union City, Tennessee...
Multiple agencies investigating deadly plane crash in Obion County, Tenn.
According to the family’s GoFundMe page, Jeremy Diaz fought for his life in the hospital for...
6-year-old dies 2 months after neighbor allegedly beat him with baseball bat
A pest control company is offering a homeowner $2,500 to infest their house with cockroaches.
Pest control company to pay homeowner to let roaches in their home