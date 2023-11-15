Heartland Votes
Pest control company to pay homeowner to let roaches in their home

FILE - A pest control company based in North Carolina is offering a homeowner $2,500 to release...
FILE - A pest control company based in North Carolina is offering a homeowner $2,500 to release cockroaches into their house.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) - Most people would do anything to keep roaches out of their homes, but one pest control company wants to pay you to bring them in.

A North Carolina-based company, The Pest Informer, is offering $2,500 to a homeowner who will let them infest their home with American cockroaches.

It’s part of a study to help the company evaluate the effectiveness of a specific pest control technique.

If selected, you must live in your home for approximately 30 days, and you’re not allowed to use other pest control methods.

The company said it will resort to traditional cockroach treatment options if the new technique fails to eliminate the infestation within 30 days.

If you’re willing to take the risk, you have until Dec. 31 to apply on the company’s website.

