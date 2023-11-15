New painting on exhibit at Artspace 304

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A new painting is on view at Artspace 304 in Carbondale and a meet and greet with the artists is planned for this weekend.

From November 18 - December 23, “Outskirts” by Doug Johnson and Ann E. Coulter will be on exhibit. Johnson and Coulter channel their location of central Illinois, exploring the landscape of the Midwest through different styles of painting.

A meet and greet with the artists is planned to take place on Saturday, November 18. You will be able to meet Johnson and Coulter at the opening reception from 3-5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Those attending are asked to park in the First Christian Church parking lot.

To view “Outskirts” at Artspace 304, they are open from Wednesday to Saturday, 12-5 p.m. For more information on exhibitions and events, you can visit the Artspace 304 website.

