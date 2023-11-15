Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

New painting on exhibit at Artspace 304

A meet and greet with the artists is planned to take place on Saturday, November 18. You will...
A meet and greet with the artists is planned to take place on Saturday, November 18. You will be able to meet Johnson and Coulter at the opening reception from 3-5 p.m.(WILX)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A new painting is on view at Artspace 304 in Carbondale and a meet and greet with the artists is planned for this weekend.

From November 18 - December 23, “Outskirts” by Doug Johnson and Ann E. Coulter will be on exhibit. Johnson and Coulter channel their location of central Illinois, exploring the landscape of the Midwest through different styles of painting.

A meet and greet with the artists is planned to take place on Saturday, November 18. You will be able to meet Johnson and Coulter at the opening reception from 3-5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Those attending are asked to park in the First Christian Church parking lot.

To view “Outskirts” at Artspace 304, they are open from Wednesday to Saturday, 12-5 p.m. For more information on exhibitions and events, you can visit the Artspace 304 website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dazarrion Easton, 19, of East Prairie, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, armed...
Court documents: Man shot, killed in Sikeston in connection with marijuana sale
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Two men were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Jackson County late Sunday night,...
2 seriously injured in rollover crash
A woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Madison County,...
62-year-old woman flown to St. Louis hospital after crash near Fredericktown, Mo.
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say

Latest News

Lindsey Limbaugh, 38, of Benton, is charged with two felony counts of sexual conduct with a...
Bond set at $40K for Kelly School Dist. teacher accused of having sexual contact with student
Dazarrion Easton, 19, of East Prairie, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, armed...
Court documents: Man shot, killed in Sikeston in connection with marijuana sale
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Holiday World reveals first look at new Thanksgiving themed ride
Holiday World reveals first look at new Thanksgiving themed ride