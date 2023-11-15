Heartland Votes
MoDOT names winners for 20th Annual Bridge Building Competition

The Missouri Department of Transportation tested over 200 bridges that entered into its 20th Annual Bridge Building Competition(KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The winners have been announced after Southeast Missouri students put their bridges to the test.

The Missouri Department of Transportation tested over 200 bridges entered into its 20th Annual Bridge Building Competition. The competition was held on November 15 at Southeast Missouri State University’s Academic Hall in Cape Girardeau.

After weeks of work to build the most efficient model bridges, the competition challenged high school juniors and seniors to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using only balsa wood, string and glue.

Ste. Genevieve, Chaffee, and Hartville High School received first, second and third place for best overall performance, respectively. These schools received cash prices. In addition, individual students were recognized for building the lightest bridges that carry the greatest loads will be named the winners. These individuals include:

  • 1st – Hope Schmelzle of Ste. Genevieve
  • 2nd Place – Vinil Bhagha of Ste. Genevieve
  • 3rd Place – Josh Horrell of Leopold
  • 4th Place – Ayne Held of Chaffee
  • 5th Place – Myra Roth of Saxony Lutheran

Other awards included the most aesthetic bridge presented to Ayne Held of Chaffee High School and the computer-based electronic bridge award presented to Houston Lafferty of Leopold High School.

