Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Mild pattern continues

First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 11/15/23
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, Heartland! The clouds are starting to roll out and that sun will begin to become more abundant throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s across the area. Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy and back temperatures quickly drop to the 40s once the sun goes down. Overall, high pressure will stick over the region through tomorrow which will set us up for a similar day tomorrow. Changes arrive once a weak cold front pushes through late Thursday into Friday. This will stir up the chance for scattered showers on Friday along with some gusty winds out of the NW to end to work week.

This weekend will be much cooler with highs back near average in the upper 50s. Sunshine and dry skies are expected both Saturday and Sunday. Jumping ahead to next week, an active pattern is on the way. As of right now, rain is likely Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures all week in the lower 50s. Evenings will become colder with lows dropping near the freezing mark.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dazarrion Easton, 19, of East Prairie, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, armed...
Court documents: Man shot, killed in Sikeston in connection with marijuana sale
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Two men were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Jackson County late Sunday night,...
2 seriously injured in rollover crash
A woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Madison County,...
62-year-old woman flown to St. Louis hospital after crash near Fredericktown, Mo.
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Outlook
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 11/15
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 11/15
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/15
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/15
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Above average temperatures through Friday