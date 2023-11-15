Mild pattern continues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, Heartland! The clouds are starting to roll out and that sun will begin to become more abundant throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s across the area. Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy and back temperatures quickly drop to the 40s once the sun goes down. Overall, high pressure will stick over the region through tomorrow which will set us up for a similar day tomorrow. Changes arrive once a weak cold front pushes through late Thursday into Friday. This will stir up the chance for scattered showers on Friday along with some gusty winds out of the NW to end to work week.

This weekend will be much cooler with highs back near average in the upper 50s. Sunshine and dry skies are expected both Saturday and Sunday. Jumping ahead to next week, an active pattern is on the way. As of right now, rain is likely Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures all week in the lower 50s. Evenings will become colder with lows dropping near the freezing mark.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.