Man arrested after threatening another person with knife

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday evening after he threatened someone with a knife, and was uncooperative with authorities.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the area of Binkley Road near Whiteash, Illinois around 7:13 p.m. on November 11, for a report of a man threatening another with a knife.

When deputies arrived, they found a man, later identified as Joshua S. Colburn, walking south on Binkley Rd. with a knife in a sheath on his hip.

Colburn refused to identify himself and remained uncooperative with the deputies.

Deputies removed the knife and searched Colburn for any additional weapons. They found a small black cylinder item in his back right pocket. He told the deputies that the cylinder was pepper spray for his protection.

During the search, Colburn refused to provide his name or date of birth. He did not have any form of identification on him or in his wallet at the time of the incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, Colburn was extremely aggressive and rude during the interaction.

After a third attempt to identify Colburn, he was placed under arrest for obstructing identification.

Deputies met with the victim at his home, who told them that Colburn had pulled a knife and made threats towards him.

Colburn was then taken to the Williamson County Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, while they were transporting Colburn to the jail, he continued to be verbally aggressive and referred to the deputies in random expletives which were captured on the patrol vehicle’s in-car video and audio recording system.

During processing at the jail, Colburn refused to comply with directions during booking and was placed in a restraint chair.

At around 10:35 p.m., jail staff were finally able to identify Colburn.

He was cited for aggravated assault and obstructing identification.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.