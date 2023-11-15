Heartland Votes
Lights Fantastic Parade set for Dec. 2 in Carbondale

FILE PHOTO: The annual Lights Fantastic Parade in Carbondale, Ill. is set for Saturday,...
FILE PHOTO: The annual Lights Fantastic Parade in Carbondale, Ill. is set for Saturday, December 2.(Colin Baillie)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The annual Lights Fantastic Parade is set for Saturday, December 2.

According to a release from the city, road closures and detours on Main Street, Walnut Street and Illinois Avenue will start at 5 p.m.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and run along Illinois Ave. from Grand Ave. to Main Street.

The roads will reopen right after the end of the parade, usually around 8 p.m.

The city said free shuttle rides will be provided by Downtown Carbondale. Locations include:

  • Murdale Shopping Center - Pickup near the barbershop and Oak and Illinois. Drop off will be near the Dayemi Community Center
  • University Mall - Pickup near the main mall entrance by Maurice’s and Washington and Main. Drop off will be near Veteran’s Memorial Plaza

Shuttle buses pick up passengers every 30 minutes between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The rides will resume after the parade ends with the last buses leaving downtown Carbondale prior to 8:30 p.m.

