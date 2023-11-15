Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499

Frontier Airlines is once again offering its unlimited flight deal with the 2024-25 GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly annual pass.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Frontier Airlines is offering an all-you-can-fly yearly pass for its lowest-ever price of $499.

The airline said the promotion for its GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly pass is part of an early Black Friday deal. It runs now through Nov. 28.

The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.

Frontier said pass holders can enjoy an unlimited number of free flights during this period with access to all U.S. and international destinations that Frontier serves.

However, taxes and fees will still apply at the time of booking.

Pass holders will also earn automatic Frontier Miles Silver Elite status with extra benefits.

For full terms and conditions and to purchase the GoWild! pass, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dazarrion Easton, 19, of East Prairie, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, armed...
Court documents: Man shot, killed in Sikeston in connection with marijuana sale
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Two men were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Jackson County late Sunday night,...
2 seriously injured in rollover crash
A woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Madison County,...
62-year-old woman flown to St. Louis hospital after crash near Fredericktown, Mo.
A man from Blytheville, Arkansas was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in...
60-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Dunklin County

Latest News

FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 30, 2023. The...
Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot teacher gets 21 months for marijuana use while owning a gun
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
US official says Biden and Xi have reached agreements to curb illicit fentanyl production, reopen military ties
Friday, October 1 is a day hundreds of people in Stoddard County won’t forget. Around 700...
Ripple effects of Dexter Tyson plant shutdown being felt across southeast Mo.
When anchor and reporter Breanna Harris thinks about Cape Girardeau, the community she grew up...
My Heartland Home: Breanna Harris shares sentimental memories of growing in Cape Girardeau
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
Jurors begin deliberating in the trial of the man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband