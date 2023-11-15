First Alert Wednesday Outlook

Mild and dry conditions will continue for a couple more days, before a weak cold front cools us down a bit for the weekend and beyond. For today (Wednesday) we’ll start out mainly clear and cold again. Frost is likely in some areas early, but with fewer high clouds around today most of the region will be a bit warmer, with official afternoon highs of about 67 to 71….and light southeast breezes. Tonight will be clear and chilly, and then Thursday looks to be one final very mild day with highs of about 65 to 70.

A weak cold front is set to move through on Friday with clouds and a few light rain showers, followed by clearing and cooler (but not cold) weather for the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday look to be about 55 to 60, with lows near freezing. We may actually get some significant wet (and cool) weather early next week as an upper low approaches from the west late Monday into Tuesday, but it is a bit too early for details on this.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.