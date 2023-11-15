Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

First Alert Wednesday Outlook

Mild weather continues for now.....cold front due on Friday...
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mild and dry conditions will continue for a couple more days, before a weak cold front cools us down a bit for the weekend and beyond. For today (Wednesday) we’ll start out mainly clear and cold again. Frost is likely in some areas early, but with fewer high clouds around today most of the region will be a bit warmer, with official afternoon highs of about 67 to 71….and light southeast breezes. Tonight will be clear and chilly, and then Thursday looks to be one final very mild day with highs of about 65 to 70.

A weak cold front is set to move through on Friday with clouds and a few light rain showers, followed by clearing and cooler (but not cold) weather for the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday look to be about 55 to 60, with lows near freezing. We may actually get some significant wet (and cool) weather early next week as an upper low approaches from the west late Monday into Tuesday, but it is a bit too early for details on this.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dazarrion Easton, 19, of East Prairie, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, armed...
Man arrested in connection with Sikeston murder investigation
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Two men were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Jackson County late Sunday night,...
2 seriously injured in rollover crash
A woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Madison County,...
62-year-old woman flown to St. Louis hospital after crash near Fredericktown, Mo.
A man from Blytheville, Arkansas was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in...
60-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Dunklin County

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Above average temperatures through Friday
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Mild and calm work week
First Alert weather on Heartland Afternoon 11/14
First Alert weather on Heartland Afternoon 11/14
First Alert weather at 6 p.m. 11/14
First Alert weather at 6 p.m. 11/14