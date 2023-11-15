First Alert: Slightly warmer with a light breeze

(KFVS) - Expect another beautiful mild day in the Heartland, but it could be a bit frosty in some locations early this morning.

This afternoon is looking slightly warmer with a light southeast breeze.

Highs will range from 67 to 71 degrees.

Skies will be sunny with fewer high clouds.

Thursday looks to be one final very mild day with highs of about 65 to 70 degrees.

A weak cold front is set to move through on Friday with clouds and a few light rain showers.

After the front moves out it will be clear and cooler, but not cold, over the weekend.

Highs Saturday and Sunday look to be about 55 to 60 degrees, with lows near freezing.

The next chance for some significant rain and cooler weather is possible late Monday into Tuesday, but it is a bit too early to be certain.

