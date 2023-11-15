Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Slightly warmer with a light breeze

Another vibrant sunrise in the Heartland!
Another vibrant sunrise in the Heartland!(Source: cNews/Bill Linamen)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:35 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Expect another beautiful mild day in the Heartland, but it could be a bit frosty in some locations early this morning.

This afternoon is looking slightly warmer with a light southeast breeze.

Highs will range from 67 to 71 degrees.

Skies will be sunny with fewer high clouds.

Thursday looks to be one final very mild day with highs of about 65 to 70 degrees.

A weak cold front is set to move through on Friday with clouds and a few light rain showers.

After the front moves out it will be clear and cooler, but not cold, over the weekend.

Highs Saturday and Sunday look to be about 55 to 60 degrees, with lows near freezing.

The next chance for some significant rain and cooler weather is possible late Monday into Tuesday, but it is a bit too early to be certain.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dazarrion Easton, 19, of East Prairie, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, armed...
Man arrested in connection with Sikeston murder investigation
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Two men were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Jackson County late Sunday night,...
2 seriously injured in rollover crash
A woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Madison County,...
62-year-old woman flown to St. Louis hospital after crash near Fredericktown, Mo.
A man from Blytheville, Arkansas was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in...
60-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Dunklin County

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Outlook
A beautiful fall day out fishing in West Frankfort.
First Alert: High temps in the 60s through Thurs.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Above average temperatures through Friday
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Mild and calm work week