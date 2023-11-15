Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

FAA investigating plane crash in Union City, Tenn.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash in western Tennessee.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash in western Tennessee.(WVVA)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash in western Tennessee.

According to the FAA, a single-engine XtremeAir XA42 crashed west of Everett-Stewart Regional Airport around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, November 15. Two people were on board.

They say the National Transportation Safety Board will also be investigating.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dazarrion Easton, 19, of East Prairie, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, armed...
Court documents: Man shot, killed in Sikeston in connection with marijuana sale
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Two men were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Jackson County late Sunday night,...
2 seriously injured in rollover crash
A woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Madison County,...
62-year-old woman flown to St. Louis hospital after crash near Fredericktown, Mo.
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say

Latest News

Dewone D. Miller, of Marion, arrested on a warrant charging him with leaving the scene of a...
Man arrested on warrant in connection with hit-and-run crash in Carbondale that injured pedestrian
The Missouri Department of Transportation tested over 200 bridges that entered into its 20th...
MoDOT names winners for 20th Annual Bridge Building Competition
Lindsey Limbaugh posted bond on Wednesday, Nov. 15 and was released from jail.
Kelly School Dist. teacher accused of having sexual contact with student bonds out of jail
Ashton S. Sneathen, 18, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested in connection with an investigation...
2 arrested in connection with Fancy Farm area vehicle break-ins
Dazarrion Easton, 19, of East Prairie, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, armed...
Court documents: Man shot, killed in Sikeston in connection with marijuana sale