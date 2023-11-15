FAA investigating plane crash in Union City, Tenn.

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash in western Tennessee.

According to the FAA, a single-engine XtremeAir XA42 crashed west of Everett-Stewart Regional Airport around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, November 15. Two people were on board.

They say the National Transportation Safety Board will also be investigating.

