FAA investigating plane crash in Union City, Tenn.
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash in western Tennessee.
According to the FAA, a single-engine XtremeAir XA42 crashed west of Everett-Stewart Regional Airport around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, November 15. Two people were on board.
They say the National Transportation Safety Board will also be investigating.
