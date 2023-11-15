Heartland Votes
2 arrested in connection with Fancy Farm area vehicle break-ins

Ashton S. Sneathen, 18, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested in connection with an investigation...
Ashton S. Sneathen, 18, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested in connection with an investigation into vehicle break-ins in Graves County.(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 16-year-old and 18-year-old were arrested in connection with an investigation into vehicle break-ins in Graves County.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, suspects ransacked several vehicles in the Fancy Farm area, including cars parked outside of homes on Jerome, Monroe and Hayden Streets.

The sheriff’s office said a video shows the two suspects getting into a parked car in a carport.

Items were reportedly taken from some of the vehicles, including prescription medication classified as controlled substances.

The sheriff’s office said one of the vehicles targeted was taken by the suspects for an apparent joy ride before it was brought back.

This all happened late Sunday night, November 12.

On Tuesday, deputies identified the suspects as 18-year-old Ashton S. Sneathen and a 16-year-old boy.

Both Sneathen and the 16-year-old were arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft of a controlled substance and theft for items taken from vehicles.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

