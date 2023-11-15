1 killed, 1 injured in train vs. car crash

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another suffered serious injuries when a train crashed into their car.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:46 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, on Mississippi County Road 860 at Highway 61, south of Osceola.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, a 2007 Ford Focus was westbound when it failed to stop at a railroad crossing and was struck by a southbound train.

Two people were flown to the hospital Monday after a train crashed into a car south of Osceola. (Osceola Fire Department)

When emergency crews arrived, they found the victims trapped inside the car, the Osceola Fire Department said in a news release.

Firefighters used extrication tools to remove the victims and stabilized them until three medical helicopters arrived.

Two people were flown to the hospital Monday after a train crashed into a car south of Osceola. (Osceola Fire Department)

ASP said the car’s passenger, 34-year-old Wilber Gonzalez Morales of Kennett, was flown to Regional One Health in Memphis with serious injuries.

The driver, whom ASP did not identify pending the notification of family, died.

The Osceola Police Department, Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police, Pafford EMS, Crittenden EMS, and the Wilson Fire Department assisted in the rescue, medical, and scene operations.

Two people were flown to the hospital Monday after a train crashed into a car south of Osceola. (Osceola Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.