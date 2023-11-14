Heartland Votes
Your Thanksgiving meal prep starts today

Will a premade turkey dinner save you money?
Will a premade turkey dinner save you money?
By Anna Johnson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Preparing a thanksgiving feast can be stressful but you can set yourself up for success by putting in the prep time before the big day. Here’s when you could start each part of your meal:

Tuesday 11/14:

-Plan your menu

-Decide who’s responsible for which dishes

-Make sure you have all the equipment you need to make your meal

-Buy your turkey and non-perishable items (canned goods, stuffing mix, flour, etc)

Wednesday 11/15:

-Thaw your turkey – plan for 1 day for every 4 lbs

-Put together the brine if you use one

Thursday 11/16 and Friday 11/17:

-Make your pie doughs, rolls and breads – you can freeze them

Saturday 11/18 and Sunday 11/19:

-Buy perishable items (lettuce, potatoes, green beans, etc)

Monday 11/20:

-Make dips, relishes and salad dressings

-Take baked goods out of the freezer to thaw

Tuesday 11/21:

Prepare vegetables – peel potatoes, slice carrots, etc. *Make sure you store peeled potatoes submerged in water to keep from turning brown

Blind bake pie crusts

Wednesday 11/22:

Take the turkey out of the refrigerator and move it to the counter for an hour or two before putting in the oven *It allows the skin to dry and warm up

Make side dishes and put in the fridge

Thanksgiving Day 11/23:

-Cook the turkey

-Make mashed potatoes

-Bake pies and desserts

-Warm up side other dishes

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

