Woman accused of animal abuse after several dead dogs, chickens found at home

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of animal abuse after several dead dogs and chickens were found in a home and garage.

Diane Lynn Pair, 62, was arrested on six counts of animal abuse.

She’s being held on a $10,000 bond. Her initial court appearance was scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 16.

According to online court records, police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Brandom Street on November 3 where the soon-to-be homeowner and a person hired to clean the house were waiting. The two told police they could see numerous kennels in the home that contained dead animals.

After the deed to the house was signed, police were able to search the home on Nov. 8.

Police found a chicken coop with the skeletal remains of what appeared to be two chickens inside the garage, according to court documents. They say they found a kennel with the remains of what appeared to be two dogs in the living room, as well as what appeared to be the remains of another dog on top of the kennel.

In the kitchen, police say they found another kennel containing the remains of a small dog, along with another chicken coop containing the remains of an unknown number of chickens.

According to court documents, a man told police he recently bought the house from an auction and was told Pair was the previous owner. Police noted Pair’s vehicle was parked in front of the home.

During an interview with Pair, she told officers she used to live at the home. According to court documents, she told them she was only aware of one dead dog, but later admitted to living in the home with multiple dead animals.

