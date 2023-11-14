Heartland Votes
Sheriff’s office requests public’s help to ID person of interest in McCracken Co.

By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking fo the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in an active investigation. 

The individual made or attempted to make multiple purchases at local retail stores using a stolen debit card on Wednesday, November 1st.

If anyone knows the identity of this individual, please contact the McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office at (270) 444-4719.

