Police investigating after charity donation jar stolen from Murphysboro bar

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a charity donation jar was stolen from a bar.

The owner of River Rats in Murphysboro told us the man you see in the video swiped a collection jar for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. It happened just before the bar closed for the night, around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, November 11.

The man reportedly ran away from the bar.

The bar’s owner isn’t sure how much money was in the jar, but estimates about $100.

As of Tuesday, Murphysboro police would not release any details as to whether or not they have any suspects.

