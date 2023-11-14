Police investigating after charity donation jar stolen from Murphysboro bar
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a charity donation jar was stolen from a bar.
The owner of River Rats in Murphysboro told us the man you see in the video swiped a collection jar for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. It happened just before the bar closed for the night, around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, November 11.
The man reportedly ran away from the bar.
The bar’s owner isn’t sure how much money was in the jar, but estimates about $100.
As of Tuesday, Murphysboro police would not release any details as to whether or not they have any suspects.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.