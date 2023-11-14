Heartland Votes
Mild and calm work week

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 11/14.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KFVS) - Good afternoon, today will be another mild and calm afternoon across the Heartland. A few high clouds overhead but the sun will still make its way out for most of the day. High pressure remains over the region which is helping to keep us dry and give us those slightly above average temperatures. Highs in the mid to upper 60s through Thursday. Our next front arrives Thursday evening which will shift the winds back to the north and bring a isolated chance for showers Friday. A cooler weekend ahead with afternoon temperatures in the 50s and evening dropping near freezing. Although the weekend is looking chilly, it will be filled with plenty of sunshine!

