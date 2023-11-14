House hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a late night shooting outside of a home.

Officers were first called at 10:12 p.m. on Monday, November 13 to the intersection of Bloomfield Road and Spring Street for a report of shots fired.

Their investigation then led them to the 1600 block of William Street.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, a home was hit by gunfire.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made, but police said they are still investigating.

