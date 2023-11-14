First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
Dry and unusually mild weather to continue for now.....changes by Friday?
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Dry and unusually mild weather set to continue for most of the week, with a chance of a few showers on Friday as a weak cold front pushes through. In the short term, today will bring scattered high clouds but enough sunshine to push afternoon highs into the upper 60s. High pressure to the northeast will give us a light east to southeast breeze. Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly again with official lows in the 30s. Wednesday may be the warmest day, with mainly sunny skies and highs near 70°.

Updated models are now pushing a modest cold front through from NW to SE on Friday with clouds and a few mostly light rain showers. Behind this front it will be mostly clear and a bit chillier for the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday look to be about 55 to 60, but not too windy. As we get into next week an approaching weather system may bring a few showers Monday night or Tuesday, but this has been trending further south with time so not certain.

