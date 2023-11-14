First Alert: Mostly sunny fall day

(KFVS) - Unusually mild and dry conditions are set to continue for most of the week.

Today is looking mostly sunny with a few scattered high clouds.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s.

High pressure to the northeast will give us a light east to southeast breeze.

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly again with lows in the 50s.

Wednesday is looking to be the warmest day of the week with highs near 70 degrees.

Latest models show a modest cold front will arrive Friday with clouds and a few, mostly light, rain showers.

After the front moves out, it will be mostly clear and a bit chillier over the weekend.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday look to range from 55 to 60 degrees, but not too windy.

The next chance for rain could happen Monday night or next Tuesday, but this is not certain at this time.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.