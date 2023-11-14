Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

David Letterman to raffle off ‘Late Show’ marquee

FILE - David Letterman arrives at the premiere of "Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With...
FILE - David Letterman arrives at the premiere of "Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman" on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Have you ever dreamed of owning a piece of television history?

Legendary late-night host David Letterman is offering regular folks a chance to own the original marquee sign from his talk show.

David Letterman is raffling off the "Late Show" marquee.
David Letterman is raffling off the "Late Show" marquee.(CNN Newsource)

The show aired from 1993 to 2013. This year marks the show’s 30th anniversary.

You can enter the sweepstakes by donating $10 or more at GiveawayDave.com through the end of the year. The donation benefits Habitat for Humanity, an organization Letterman has supported since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The winner will also fly out to New York City to be a guest on the Barbara Gaines show, which airs on YouTube.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Hank Williams Jr. and nine other country music artists are set to take...
Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Hank Williams Jr. to headline concert in Poplar Bluff
A death investigation is underway at a home on the 100 block of North Handy in Sikeston.
Major Case Squad activated in Sikeston homicide investigation
The crash involving a school bus and a truck with a flatbed trailer happened Thursday evening,...
School principal gives update on bus driver, students injured in Rte. 51 crash
Buc-ees is the world’s largest convenience store, and it is officially coming to Springfield.
Buc-ee’s announces opening date for Springfield location
A woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Madison County,...
62-year-old woman flown to St. Louis hospital after crash near Fredericktown, Mo.

Latest News

FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021.
A third round of US sanctions against Hamas focuses on the money transfers from Iran to Gaza
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump stand on vehicles and the steps of the U.S....
Former Fox News reporter says in lawsuit he was fired after challenging Jan. 6 coverage
Source: CNN/KPIX/KGO/SAN FRANCISCO POLICE DEPT./SKETCHES BY VICKI BEHRINGER/CAPITOL...
GRAPHIC: Paul Pelosi tells jurors about attack in his home
Sale signs are displayed at an appliance store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Wednesday, Nov. 8,...
US consumer inflation eased in October, reflecting a cooling of price pressures
Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Palestinians call for evacuation of hundreds of patients and newborns from Gaza’s largest hospital