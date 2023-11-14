Country singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony to perform in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Country singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony is coming to Marion, Illinois.

Oliver Anthony will take the stage at Mtn Dew Park for a concert on Friday, June 14, 2024.

Tickets for the performance are set to go on sale online Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

Prices are $35 for field general admission and $25 for seated general admission.

There is a 4-ticket limit on all transactions.

The link for ticket information can be found here.

The show is part of Oliver Anthony’s Out of the Wood world tour.

Anthony became known nationally after the release of “Rich Men North of Richmond.” Some call it the nation’s “blue-collar anthem.”

According to promotors, Anthony made music history this year by becoming the first artist in history to debut at number 1 on the Billboard charts, without previously having a song on the charts.

For more information on Anthony Oliver, click here.

