Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Carbondale city council members discuss whether to raise minimum wage for tipped workers

Carbondale City Council on minimum wage for tipped service workers.
By Heartland News
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - City council members will discuss whether the minimum wage for tipped workers should be raised in Carbondale.

The meeting was held Tuesday evening, November 14.

A bill was introduced that would require employers to pay tipped workers a full minimum wage with tips on top of that.

“One Fair Wage” would also phase out sub-minimum wage throughout the city.

We talked with Nataki Rhodes, the national lead organizer for One Fair Wage, who explained the need for higher wages.

“...workers [are] not making inflation go up, but it is the time to be able to pay workers so they can pay for their own inflations that’s going up, that’s hitting their pockets as well,” she said.

The current minimum wage in Illinois is $13 an hour, with the minimum wage for tipped employees sitting at $7.80.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Hank Williams Jr. and nine other country music artists are set to take...
Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Hank Williams Jr. to headline concert in Poplar Bluff
Dazarrion Easton, 19, of East Prairie, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, armed...
Man arrested in connection with Sikeston murder investigation
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
A woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Madison County,...
62-year-old woman flown to St. Louis hospital after crash near Fredericktown, Mo.
Buc-ees is the world’s largest convenience store, and it is officially coming to Springfield.
Buc-ee’s announces opening date for Springfield location

Latest News

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appeared in a PSA for the...
Missouri, Kansas governors release PSA encouraging citizens to ‘disagree better’
Fabayan Larry, 37, of Sikeston, was arrested and is being held on a no-bond warrant in Scott...
Sikeston man arrested for murder after woman found dead in home
One person was arrested on Tuesday following an ongoing investigation into recent incidents...
One arrested following investigation into string of weapons offenses in Carbondale
When people from the Heartland think of Holcomb, Strawberry’s Barbeque, Weaver’s Watermelons or...
My Heartland Home: Madison Steward shares memories of growing up in Holcomb, Mo.