Carbondale city council members discuss whether to raise minimum wage for tipped workers

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - City council members will discuss whether the minimum wage for tipped workers should be raised in Carbondale.

The meeting was held Tuesday evening, November 14.

A bill was introduced that would require employers to pay tipped workers a full minimum wage with tips on top of that.

“One Fair Wage” would also phase out sub-minimum wage throughout the city.

We talked with Nataki Rhodes, the national lead organizer for One Fair Wage, who explained the need for higher wages.

“...workers [are] not making inflation go up, but it is the time to be able to pay workers so they can pay for their own inflations that’s going up, that’s hitting their pockets as well,” she said.

The current minimum wage in Illinois is $13 an hour, with the minimum wage for tipped employees sitting at $7.80.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.