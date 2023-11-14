Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau Co. Historical Society opens Indoor Nativity Walk exhibit

The 2023 Indoor Nativity Walk exhibit opens on Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County Historical...
The 2023 Indoor Nativity Walk exhibit opens on Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society Center.(Cape Girardeau County Historical Society)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2023 Indoor Nativity Walk exhibit opens on Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society Center.

According to the historical society, the exhibit will include trees and displays representing the characters, symbols, art, history and legends of the Christmas story.  

It will be open from November 14 through January 15 from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. at the History Center at 102 S. High Street, Jackson, Mo.

It is open to the public and admission is free.

For more information contact Director Carla L. Jordan at (573) 579-8807.

