Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Arrest made in death of hockey player who suffered fatal injury in game

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, to honor former Penguin player Adam Johnson, shown on scoreboard, who died in while playing in an English hockey league game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH YORKSHIRE, England (Gray News) – Police arrested a suspect Tuesday in connection to the death of a former NHL player whose neck was cut by a skate during a game in England, according to multiple reports.

Adam Johnson, a Minnesota native, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers on Oct. 28 when he suffered the fatal injury, BBC reported. The 29-year-old was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said an autopsy determined he died as a result of a fatal neck injury.

The suspect, who was not identified by police, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, BBC said.

Johnson played in 13 games across two seasons for the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2018-2020.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Hank Williams Jr. and nine other country music artists are set to take...
Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Hank Williams Jr. to headline concert in Poplar Bluff
A death investigation is underway at a home on the 100 block of North Handy in Sikeston.
Major Case Squad activated in Sikeston homicide investigation
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
The crash involving a school bus and a truck with a flatbed trailer happened Thursday evening,...
School principal gives update on bus driver, students injured in Rte. 51 crash
A woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Madison County,...
62-year-old woman flown to St. Louis hospital after crash near Fredericktown, Mo.

Latest News

The site of a fire is seen under Interstate 10, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. Los...
Fire-damaged Los Angeles freeway to take 3 to 5 weeks to repair, California governor says
A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest after man’s vehicle was damaged...
Reward offered after man’s vehicle is damaged
Lindsey Limbaugh, 38, of Benton, is charged with two felony counts of sexual conduct with a...
Bond reduction hearing set for Wed. for Kelly School Dist. teacher accused of having sexual contact with student
Rock the Country concert coming to Poplar Bluff | Poplar Bluff Chamber President Steve Halter
Rock the Country concert coming to Poplar Bluff | Poplar Bluff Chamber President Steve Halter