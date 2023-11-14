Heartland Votes
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City

Police: Suspects also drove off in another vehicle reported stolen days before
By Justin Andrews
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An Army veteran and his wife were carjacked at gunpoint in broad daylight while filling up their gas tank in North City.

Police said it happened Sunday afternoon on North 11th and Salisbury in Hyde Park.

Blayne Gower said he and his wife had at least three guns pointed at them.

“I’ve been abused; I’ve been victimized. I don’t like that,” said Gower.

Gower said he got out of his vehicle to pump gas, and the next thing he knew, a guy walked up to him.

“There’s the guy that has a pistol in my side,” said Gower. “There’s another guy with two pistols just like this, in my face.”

The entire time – Gower said he wanted to act to defend himself and his wife but knew they could have been killed.

He told First Alert 4 that the guys demanded his keys, phone, and wallet. Gower said his wife had no clue what was happening.

“Until the guy jumps in the driver seat, ‘get out of this car, woman,’” said Gower.

He said the second suspect had two pistols pointed right at his wife’s head.

According to St. Louis City Police, one of the suspects got away in the couple’s 2017 gray Subaru Outback, and the other took off in a gray Acura, which was reported stolen in a carjacking last Thursday.

Gower said he’s seen a lot of questionable activity around this gas station.

“What I’d like to see, close the service station down! ‘Cause their actions yesterday were terrible to me,” said Gower

After the ordeal, Gower said he tried to go inside the gas station for help, but the owner locked customers out.

Police did track down Grower’s gray Subaru Monday evening in East St. Louis.

“I would beat the…. I wouldn’t tell [the suspects] anything,” said Gower. “I’d beat the s*** out of them Because of what you did to my wife!”

