Above average temperatures through Friday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland. After a cloudy day across the area, the clouds are slowing starting to move off to the east and the temperatures are slowly dropping to the lower 40s this evening. High pressure remains over the region which is helping to keep us dry and give us those slightly above average temperatures. Highs in the mid to upper 60s through Thursday. Our next front arrives Thursday evening which will shift the winds back to the north and bring a isolated chance for showers Friday. A cooler weekend ahead with afternoon temperatures in the 50s and evening dropping near freezing. Although the weekend is looking chilly, it will be filled with plenty of sunshine!

