62-year-old woman airlifted to St. Louis after crash near Fredericktown, Mo.

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Madison County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 2:37 p.m. on November 13, just 7 miles west of Fredericktown, Mo.

Tammy J. Robertson, 62, of Fredericktown, was travelling eastbound on MO 72 in a 2005 GMC Envoy when her vehicle ran off the roadway, struck a fence and then overturned.

Robertson’s vehicle was totaled, and she was transported to St. Louis University Hospital in a helicopter for serious injuries.

According to the report, she was not wearing a seat belt.

