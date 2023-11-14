Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

62-year-old woman airlifted to St. Louis after crash near Fredericktown, Mo.

A woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Madison County,...
A woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Madison County, Missouri.(Arizona's Family)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Madison County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 2:37 p.m. on November 13, just 7 miles west of Fredericktown, Mo.

Tammy J. Robertson, 62, of Fredericktown, was travelling eastbound on MO 72 in a 2005 GMC Envoy when her vehicle ran off the roadway, struck a fence and then overturned.

Robertson’s vehicle was totaled, and she was transported to St. Louis University Hospital in a helicopter for serious injuries.

According to the report, she was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Hank Williams Jr. and nine other country music artists are set to take...
Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Hank Williams Jr. to headline concert in Poplar Bluff
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
The winners of the games that were played on Saturday, November 11 will move on to the...
Illinois High School Football Playoffs Quarterfinals
Billy J. Jeralds, 31, is facing a long list of charges following a chase with the Williamson...
Man arrested after chase with Williamson County Sheriff, deputies
A death investigation is underway at a home on the 100 block of North Handy in Sikeston.
Major Case Squad activated in Sikeston homicide investigation

Latest News

A man from Symsonia, Kentucky was arrested Monday afternoon following an investigation by the...
30-year-old man arrested for rape, sexual abuse of a juvenile
Of those deer harvested Nov. 11-12, conservationists say 53,159 were antlered bucks, 7,163 were...
MDC reports more than 90K deer harvested during firearms opening weekend
A map of Missouri's low-access zip codes shows where the state needs broadband infrastructure...
Missouri’s broadband office wants public’s input on $1.7 billion expansion plan
A death investigation is underway at a home on the 100 block of North Handy in Sikeston.
Major Case Squad activated in Sikeston homicide investigation