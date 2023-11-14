Heartland Votes
2 seriously injured in rollover crash

Two men were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Jackson County late Sunday night, November 12.(Source: MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Jackson County late Sunday night, November 12.

It happened around 11:46 p.m. on Route 4 in Campbell Hill, in the area of North Plum Road.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Jason Jones, of Murphysboro, was traveling west on Rte. 4 when his car went off the roadway and flipped multiple times.

Jones and his passenger, 42-year-old Jacob Peden, also of Murphysboro, were seriously injured in the crash.

A helicopter flew Jones to a hospital for treatment.

Peden was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and later flown to another medical center for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

