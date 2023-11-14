2 people injured in single-vehicle crash; Jackson Co. Sheriff investigating

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash sent two people to the hospital Sunday night.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the crash occurred around 11:46 p.m. on November 12, in Campbell Hill, Illinois in the area of N. Plum Road.

Further investigation revealed that a gray 2008 Chrysler passenger car, driven by 43-year-old Jason Jones of Murphysboro, Ill. and occupied by 42-year-old Jacob Peden also of Murphysboro, was travelling westbound on Route 4.

The release states that the vehicle left the roadway and overturned multiple times, causing serious injuries for both Jones and Peden.

Jones was transported via helicopter for treatment, and Peden was taken by ambulance. However, Peden was later transported by a second helicopter to another facility for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

This investigation is ongoing.

