1st firearm deer season set for Nov. 17-19 in Illinois

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Many hunters in Illinois are gearing up for firearm deer season.

The first season is set for Friday, November 17 through Sunday, Nov. 19.

The second firearm deer season is Thursday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, December 3.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), hunters may also use a muzzleloader permit with a muzzle-loading riffle during second firearm season.

Muzzleloader-only deer season is Friday, Dec. 8 through Sunday, Dec. 10.

Hunters are reminded to sign their deer permits before heading out to hunt and to wear blaze orange or blaze pink.

For more information on deer hunting rules and regulations in Illinois, click here.

