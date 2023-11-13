Thanks ‘Giving Back’ food drive to benefit SIUC students

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Thanks “Giving Back” campus food drive helps students in need at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The food drive is set for 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 28.

According to a release from SIUC, all donations will go to the Saluki Food Pantry, which has served thousands of students and their families since opening in August 2016.

You can donate two ways:

Drop off donations at the Student Center Art Gallery, located on the first floor near the south escalator, on the morning of Nov. 28

Campus offices can arrange to have the SIU Grounds Department pick up larger donations by emailing foodpantry@siu.edu to schedule a time

Some of the items needed include:

Fruit - canned or cups (no added sugar preferred)

Grains - brown or white rice, pasta, boxed pasta meals, oatmeal and cereal

Proteins/meats - canned tuna, chicken or salmon, peanut butter, canned or dried beans

Monetary donations to buy food - this helps pantry staff buy the items most needed by students at any given time

You can click here for a full list of food items.

The Saluki Food Pantry is located on the lower level of the Student Center. It’s open Mondays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Organizers say it provides students with enough free food to last each person in the household for about three days.

