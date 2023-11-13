Heartland Votes
SoutheastHEALTH to host ‘Sounds of the Season’

SoutheastHEALTH will present its annual “Sounds of the Season” musical on Sunday, December 3.
SoutheastHEALTH will present its annual "Sounds of the Season" musical on Sunday, December 3.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH will present its annual “Sounds of the Season” musical on Sunday, December 3.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the program will start at 3 p.m. at Discover Life Church, 254 South Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.

The benefit, now in its 28th year, supports local cancer patients in need through the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Cancer Care Fund.

Performers include Casie Janet Blattner, Peighton Robinson, Dr. Andrew Moore, Brothers Walker, Clay Hahs, Tiffany Dawn and the Dance Center.

KFVS12 anchors Crystal Britt and Alayna Chapie will emcee the event.

Tickets are $10 each and are available at the door or at sehfoundation.org. Those who donate $100 or more will receive free tickets and recognition in the concert program.

For more information, you can call the foundation at 573-519-4922.

