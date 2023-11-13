Heartland Votes
SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors donates AEDs to local organizations

The SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors recently awarded automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to 11 community organizations to help treat sudden cardiac arrest.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors recently awarded automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to 11 community organizations to help treat sudden cardiac arrest.

According to a release from SoutheastHEALTH, money for the AEDs was raised through Ambassador events. The community organizations received the devices through an application process.

AED recipients this year include:

  • Aging Matters- Cape Girardeau
  • Boy Scout Troop 311 - Jackson
  • Leopold Knights of Columbus
  • Marquand Zion R-VI
  • North Cape County Fire Department - Oak Ridge
  • Oak Ridge R-6 School District
  • Oran Youth Sports
  • St. Paul Lutheran Church and School - Jackson
  • St. Joseph School - Scott City
  • Williamsville AA Senior Centers
  • YMCA of SEMO - Sikeston

The devices were given out at a luncheon held in the Hirsch Community Room at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. SoutheastHEALTH says groups receiving the AEDs will be trained on their use.

Brian Sutterer, a sports medicine physician with Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, was a guest speaker at the luncheon. He says that sudden cardiac arrest does not just affect older people, and that AED accessibility in public settings is crucial.

“More and more children are experiencing cardiac arrest due to sports injuries that also involve other high levels of activity, excessive energy drink consumption, environmental factors and more,” Sutterer said.

Ambassadors President Amanda Baert says heart health awareness, a key component of the Ambassadors’ mission, guided the decision to initiate the AED program in 2016.

“Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone. Most of these incidents, some 350,000 occur out of the hospital setting, and nearly 90 percent of them are fatal,” Baert said. “But if a defibrillator is used within five minutes, the survival rate increases to 50 percent. AEDs are truly lifesavers.”

Since the program began, 53 AEDs have been awarded.

To apply for an AED, click here. To learn more about donating an AED, visit sehfoundation.org/AED-donation.

