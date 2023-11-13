Sections of Rend Lake to close for firearm deer hunting seasons

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Some locations on Rend Lake will be closed during the firearm deer hunting seasons in Illinois.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake, some recreation areas will be temporarily closed to all vehicle and foot traffic during the first firearm deer season on Friday, November 17 through Sunday, Nov. 19.

Areas affected by the closure are the following:

North Sandusky day use area, boat ramp, and campground

South Sandusky day use area, campground, beach and boat ramp

South Marcum day use area and campground

Blackberry Nature Trail

North Marcum Archery Complex

Mountain Bike Trails

North Marcum Bike Trails

The agency said these areas will be closed for the annual Rend Lake Deer Hunt for Persons with Disabilities and for safety precautions.

Other temporary closures include all sections of the Rend Lake Bike Trail managed by the Corps of Engineers.

These closures are for those who are not participating in the deer hunting seasons during Nov. 17 through Nov. 19, Nov. 30, December 1 through Dec. 3 and Dec. 8 through Dec. 10.

The following are the bike trail area and other closures:

The section beginning west of the Franklin Cemetery and continuing to the North Marcum Day Use area

Trail sections beginning in the North Sandusky Day Use area and continuing to the South Marcum campground

Catfish Cove Pond

Trail adjacent to the Rend Lake Visitor Center

For more information on the closures contact the Rend Lake Project Office/Visitor Center at 618-724-2493 or by email at RendInfo-MVS@usace.army.mil.

