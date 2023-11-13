School principal gives update on bus driver, students injured in Rte. 51 crash

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The school principal gave an update on the conditions of the bus driver and students injured in a crash on Route 51.

The crash involving a school bus and a truck with a flatbed trailer happened Thursday evening, November 9.

According to St. Bruno Catholic School Principal John Smith, three students were treated and released from the hospital on Thursday. A fourth student was kept overnight in the hospital and released on Friday.

He said all four students were back in class on Monday, November 13.

The bus driver is improving. Smith said he has a long road to recovery, but will be ok.

Smith thanked the southern Illinois community for the amount of support, concerns and prayers they’ve received.

