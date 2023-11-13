Ribbon cutting at Discovery Playhouse celebrates opening of Critter Zone

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new exhibit at Discovery Playhouse gives area children a chance to get up close and personal with some of their favorite reptiles.

Leaders cut the ribbon on Monday morning, November 13, officially opening the new Critter Zone.

It features turtles, African bullfrogs, ball pythons and more.

We caught up with Discovery Playhouse Executive Director and the exhibit’s wildlife curator to find out why they say the Critter Zone is important for families.

“So, this gives them an opportunity to learn and experience animals without putting a burden on parents to go a far distance to see them, Christa Weber, executive director, said.

“So you’re not going to go out in the park in southeast Missouri and find a ball python, especially not one that looks like the one that we have,” Emily Cowan, wildlife curator, added. “Being able to give kids the experience that they’re not going to get anywhere else around here was really the driving force behind it.”

Some of the reptiles come from Tropical Island Pets in Cape Girardeau, which helped sponsor the new exhibit.

