Northeast Ohio sheriff’s office mourns loss of miniature horse
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of their miniature horse, Rick O’Shay, on Saturday.
The member of the department’s auxiliary division “was a highlight” at many of the local events, the department said in a Facebook post.
The department also says Rick O’Shay connected the department with its community members, both young and old.
