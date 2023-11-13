Northeast Ohio sheriff’s office mourns loss of miniature horse

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of their miniature horse, Rick O’Shay, on Saturday.

The member of the department’s auxiliary division “was a highlight” at many of the local events, the department said in a Facebook post.

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office regrets to announce the passing of the beloved mini horse Rick O’Shay from our... Posted by Geauga County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Scott A. Hildenbrand on Saturday, November 11, 2023

The department also says Rick O’Shay connected the department with its community members, both young and old.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.