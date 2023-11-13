Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

New Riverside Regional Library director introduced at commissioners meeting

Frankie Lea Hannan, the new Riverside Regional Library director, and retiring Director Jeff...
Frankie Lea Hannan, the new Riverside Regional Library director, and retiring Director Jeff Trinkle address the Cape Girardeau County Commission at the November 13, 2023 meeting.(KFVS)
By Heartland News
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The retiring director of the Riverside Regional Library introduced his successor at the Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting on Monday morning, November 13.

Frankie Lea Hannan joins the staff after working in library systems in Charleston County, South Carolina, Nebraska and Iowa. She has 17 years of library experience, serving as a reference librarian, branch manager and library director.

Hannan holds a Master of Library and Information Sciences Degree from the University of Missouri - Columbia.

She told the board that her job is to improve the services to the community; and that the library should be patron driven.

She becomes director on November 15.

Hannan replaces Jeff Trinkle, who has been director for more than 10 years. In retirement, Trinkle said he plans to visit family and explore new opportunities.

The Riverside Regional Library serves Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott Counties.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winners of the games that were played on Saturday, November 11 will move on to the...
Illinois High School Football Playoffs Quarterfinals
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Billy J. Jeralds, 31, is facing a long list of charges following a chase with the Williamson...
Man arrested after chase with Williamson County Sheriff, deputies
Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Hank Williams Jr. and nine other country music artists are set to take...
Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Hank Williams Jr. to headline concert in Poplar Bluff
The crash occurred when the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a culvert. The driver, a...
16-year-old seriously injured in Stoddard County crash

Latest News

A homicide investigation is underway in Sikeston, Mo.
Major Case Squad investigating homicide in Sikeston, Mo.
The St. Bruno Catholic School principal gave an update on the bus driver and four students...
School principal gives update on bus driver, students injured in Rte. 51 crash
Kid Rock, Jason Aldean and Hank Williams Jr. will headline a two-day festival in Poplar Bluff...
Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Hank Williams Jr. to headline Poplar Bluff concert
A death investigation is underway at a home on the 100 block of North Handy in Sikeston.
Major Case Squad activated in Sikeston homicide investigation