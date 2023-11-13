Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Missouri’s broadband office wants public’s input on $1.7 billion expansion plan

Online survey open through Nov. 26th for stakeholders to weigh in on funding strategy
Public input on Missouri broadband expansion.
By Joe McLean (KFVS)
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Office of Broadband Development is asking for the public’s input on its plan to invest $1.7 billion to expand of the state’s broadband infrastructure.

An online survey is collecting feedback on its “Digital Opportunity Plan,” which asks survey-takers how well the plan identifies the state’s broadband needs and lays out a strategy to meet them.

“These documents will inform the state’s plans for spending more than $1.7 billion toward broadband deployment and more than $20 million toward addressing non-infrastructure barriers to full participation in the digital world,” an invitation to the survey invitation said.

The OBD’s goal is to develop a framework which will maximize the efficiency of each dollar, in order to meet as much of the state’s needs as possible.

Missouri received the 3rd highest investment from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, which is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“That big allocation is because there is a really big challenge, we did not figure out some secret trick around the system,” said Adam Thorp, who works with the state’s Office of Broadband Development.

One of the project’s initiatives is to bolster the state’s Community Anchor Institutions, public places which offer free access to the internet.

Such places might include libraries, public college campuses, community centers, etc.

The survey wants the public to help identify potential CAIs in their area.

“These are places with high levels of demand for broadband services, and with an especially high impact in terms of once you get connected, you’re helping a lot of people get access to the digital world,” Thorp said.

More than 250,000 homes and buildings in Missouri have low, unreliable or no internet access, according to the DED.

States, D.C., and territories’ funding from the $42.45 billion BEAD program:

  • Texas - $3,312,616,455.45
  • California - $1,864,136,508.93
  • Missouri - $1,736,302,708.39
  • Michigan - $1,559,362,479.29
  • North Carolina - $1,532,999,481.15
  • Virginia - $1,481,489,572.87
  • Alabama - $1,401,221,901.77
  • Louisiana - $1,355,554,552.94
  • Georgia - $1,307,214,371.30
  • Washington - $1,227,742,066.30
  • West Virginia - $1,210,800,969.85
  • Mississippi - $1,203,561,563.05
  • Florida - $1,169,947,392.70
  • Pennsylvania - $1,161,778,272.41
  • Kentucky - $1,086,172,536.86
  • Wisconsin - $1,055,823,573.71
  • Illinois - $1,040,420,751.50
  • Arkansas - $1,024,303,993.86
  • Alaska - $1,017,139,672.42
  • Arizona - $993,112,231.37
  • Indiana - $868,109,929.79
  • Colorado - $826,522,650.41
  • Tennessee - $813,319,680.22
  • Oklahoma - $797,435,691.25
  • Ohio - $793,688,107.63
  • Oregon - $688,914,932.17
  • New Mexico - $675,372,311.86
  • New York - $664,618,251.49
  • Minnesota - $651,839,368.20
  • Montana - $628,973,798.59
  • Idaho - $583,256,249.88
  • South Carolina - $551,535,983.05
  • Kansas - $451,725,998.15
  • Nevada - $416,666,229.74
  • Iowa - $415,331,313.00
  • Nebraska - $405,281,070.41
  • Wyoming - $347,877,921.27
  • Puerto Rico - $334,614,151.70
  • Utah - $317,399,741.54
  • Maine - $271,977,723.07
  • Maryland - $267,738,400.71
  • New Jersey - $263,689,548.65
  • Vermont - $228,913,019.08
  • South Dakota - $207,227,523.92
  • New Hampshire - $196,560,278.97
  • Guam - $156,831,733.59
  • Hawaii - $149,484,493.57
  • Massachusetts - $147,422,464.39
  • Connecticut - $144,180,792.71
  • North Dakota - $130,162,815.12
  • Rhode Island - $108,718,820.75
  • Delaware - $107,748,384.66
  • District of Columbia - $100,694,786.93
  • Northern Mariana Islands - $80,796,709.02
  • American Samoa - $37,564,827.53
  • U.S. Virgin Islands - $27,103,240.86

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Hank Williams Jr. and nine other country music artists are set to take...
Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Hank Williams Jr. to headline concert in Poplar Bluff
The winners of the games that were played on Saturday, November 11 will move on to the...
Illinois High School Football Playoffs Quarterfinals
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Billy J. Jeralds, 31, is facing a long list of charges following a chase with the Williamson...
Man arrested after chase with Williamson County Sheriff, deputies
A death investigation is underway at a home on the 100 block of North Handy in Sikeston.
Major Case Squad activated in Sikeston homicide investigation

Latest News

A death investigation is underway at a home on the 100 block of North Handy in Sikeston.
Major Case Squad activated in Sikeston homicide investigation
A new exhibit at Discovery Playhouse gives area children a chance to get up close and personal...
Ribbon cutting at Discovery Playhouse celebrates opening of Critter Zone
A man from Jackson, Missouri was found guilty of sex crimes against a minor.
Jackson, Mo. man found guilty of statutory sodomy
A man from Symsonia, Kentucky was arrested Monday afternoon following an investigation by the...
30-year-old man arrested for rape, sexual abuse of a juvenile