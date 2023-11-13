Mild and dry start to the week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Monday, Heartland. This work week is going to be quite pleasant across the area. Temperatures will remain slightly above average in the mid to upper 60s through Thursday. Evenings will feel more chilly with lows dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s. High pressure lingering overhead is going to keep us on the dry side. Moisture to our south will try to move northeast into the area Wednesday and Thursday, but will bring mainly just a few clouds. A weak cold front will start shifting our way creating a slight chance for rain Thursday evening and into Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.