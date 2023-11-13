Major Case Squad activated in Sikeston homicide investigation
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A death investigation is underway at a home on the 100 block of North Handy in Sikeston.
Police were called to the scene during the evening hours on Sunday, November 12 to a report of a person shot.
According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Jim McMillen, when officers arrived they found Anthony Evans, of Sikeston, with a gunshot wound.
Evans died at the scene.
Chief McMillen said Evans’ death is being investigated as a homicide and the SEMO Major Case Squad has been activated to assist.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711 to speak with an investigator or to contact the anonymous tip line at 573-475-3774.
