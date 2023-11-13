Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Hank Williams Jr. to headline concert in Poplar Bluff

Heartland Votes
Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Hank Williams Jr. and nine other country music artists are set to take the stage in Poplar Bluff.(Source: Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Hank Williams Jr. and nine other country music artists are set to take the stage in Poplar Bluff.

It’s all part of “Rock the Country,” where popular country artists and upcoming artists take their music to seven small towns for seven shows in 2024.

The festival date for Poplar Bluff is set for June 28 and June 29 at Brick’s Offroad Park.

“We are thrilled that Poplar Bluff was chosen as one of the seven small towns for this inaugural festival. The economic impact that this event will have on our community will be tremendous,” said Steve Halter, Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce President in a released statement. “I had the opportunity to meet Kid Rock in advance of this announcement and I can tell you that he is our kind of guy! He is all about the small town, hard-working, blue-collar people who love America.”

In addition to Kid Rock, Jason Aldean and Hank Williams Jr., Koe Wetzel, Travis Tritt, Uncle Kracker, Cold Ford, Elvie Shane, Pecos & the Rooftops, Gavin Adcock, Sadie Bass and Dee Jay Silver will be performing at the two day festival.

There is a range of ticket packages, with general admission tickets starting at $129.99.

Presale tickets start on Thursday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and ticket sales begin on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

RV and car camping will be available both days at the park.

For ticket, lineup, camping and other information about the festival in Poplar Bluff and the six other towns, click here.

